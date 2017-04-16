Ingwe beat Muhoroni to return to winning ways

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 16 – AFC Leopards bounced back from two winless matches, beating Muhoroni Youth 1-0 in a hard fought match at the Mbaraki Complex in Mombasa to move fourth on the Kenyan Premier League standings.

Earlier on, Bandari outsmarted 10-man Thika United 3-0, also bouncing back from their loss to Ulinzi Stars last weekend, the three points taking them second on the log with same points as Ingwe but a better goal difference.

In other matches played on Friday, Zoo Kericho’s poor start to their debut season in top flight continued, losing their fifth consecutive match of the season, after going down 3-0 to Sofapaka at their Kericho Green Stadium backyard.

In Mumias, Nzoia Sugar beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1 to return to winning ways while Chemelil Sugar and Western Stima played to a dull goalless draw at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Ugandan import Allan Katterega scored the all important goal for Stewart Hall’s men in Mombasa, nodding home from a Gilbert Fiamenyo flick in the 35th minute.

Earlier on, the former Ushuru winger who is still getting round his new role as a wingback had a chance with a 12th minute shot from inside the box going over.

Muhoroni who just a fortnight ago had lost 3-0 to Bandari on the same venue tried to fight back for an equalizer and the closest they came was a 40th minute shot from Kennedy Rono which flew directly into Ian Otieno’s arms.

AFC managed to hold on to the lead in the second half but Hall will be worried with midfielder Andrew Tololwa being added into the injury list after limping off in the 85th minute.

Earlier on, Bandari were 3-0 winners against Thika with Ugandan Danny Sserunkuma keeping up his impressive start to the season with a brace. Thika finished the match with 10 men after Joel tata was sent off with five minutes left for a second bookable offence.

James Nandwa’s men were gifted with an opportunity to open the scoring, but skipper Dennis Odhiambo saw his penalty kick saved after Baraka Badi was axed inside the box.

Bandari however showed their visitors how it’s done, Sserunkuma slotting from the spot in the 24th minute. Darius Msagha then doubled Bandari’s lead a few minutes to the break, giving Paul Nkata some comfort on the bench.

Just four minutes in from the restart, Bandari finished their job with Sserunkuma netting his second of the afternoon, taking the game beyond the visitors.

In Kericho, Paul Odhiambo grabbed a brace, adding on Ezekiel Okare’s strike as Batoto ba Mungu moved up to third on the standings. At the Mumias Complex, Edwin Wafula scored the winner as Nzoia raced from a goal down to win 2-1 against Homeboyz.

Lawrence Juma had cancelled out Charles Momanyi’s opener before Wafula scored his second goal of the season, aiding the side to move eighth on the standings.