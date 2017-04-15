Kamworor set for Mully Half Marathon

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – After winning the World Cross Country championship, Geoffrey Kamworor will resume action at the inaugural Mully Half marathon slated for May 14 in Yatta, Machakos County.

The event’s technical director who is a former Kenya national athletics coach Joshua Kiragu said Kamworor who retained his World Cross Country senior men’s title in Kampala last month has expressed interest in the 21km road race.

Kiragu said Kamworor will be using the event to launch his track and field season as he prepares to make Team Kenya’s squad for the IAAF World Athletics Championships in London in August.

Gold Coast Marathon (Australia) course record holder Nicholas Kamacha is among the elite athletes who have confirmed participation.

Kiragu said they have so far received about 200 entries since the registration process commenced a week ago as they were targeting about 5000 runners.

The organizers have set aside Sh450, 000 each in prize money for the winners in both the men’s and women’s 21km races and there will also be other categories including 15km, 10km and 5km.

To participate, an athlete will need to pay Sh1000 for the half marathon, Sh500 for 15km and 10km and Sh300 for 5km road race.

Children in primary school and the physically challenged will only need to pay Sh50 while the rest will pay Sh100.

The race which has been sanctioned by Athletics Kenya (AK) will start in Sofia and end at Mully Children’s Family – (Mully College) Yatta Campus.

The Mully Half Marathon is an event organised by Mully Children’s Family (MCF) and sponsored by philanthropist Dr Charles Mulli.

The race aims to raise awareness and funds that will go towards the support of child mothers, street children, sexually abused girls, orphans and other categories of vulnerable children in Kenya.

MCF is firmly committed to offering its beneficiaries free formal and informal education and has thus set up seven (education centers running Nursery, Primary, Secondary schools and Vocational training centresin Kilifi, Kitale, Yatta, Turkana, Ndalani and Tanzania.