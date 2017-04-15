Tottenham fans react on Twitter after Wanyama was benched against Bournemouth

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 15 – Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to make their feelings heard about Victor Wanyama’s omission from Spurs’ starting XI against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino opted to leave the newly fit Kenyan star on the bench as Eric Dier continues in midfield alongside Moussa Dembele, even though the Harambee Stars captain came on for one of the goal sorcerers in Harry Kane in the 79th minute.

Tottenham’s boss made just two changes to the side which hammered Watford 4-0 last time out as Harry Kane returned to replace Vincent Jansson and Kyle Walker comes in for Kieran Trippier.

Dier has scored two in two and has been one of Spurs’ top performers this season.

Meanwhile Wanyama has missed Tottenham’s last two Premier League matches due to injury.

Dier, a 17-time England international, has made 40 appearances in all competitions for Pochettino’s side this term, and he has assisted two goals.

Most Tottenham fans were disappointed to see Wanyama left on the bench, although Dier had a few supporters for his continued midfield role.

Here is a selection of their Tweets:

@SpursOfficial Why not Wanyama? 😭 — Angry Spurs Fan 🎣 (@AngrySPUR5Fan) April 15, 2017

@SpursOfficial Wanyama on bench 😩 — David Megicks (@DavidMegicks) April 15, 2017

Wanyama is on the bench🙌🏼 — Kerrie Long💁🏼 (@Kerrie1611) April 15, 2017

Dier in Midfield is where he should be all the time 👏 #COYS — Zeus #COYS (@superspurs34) April 15, 2017

