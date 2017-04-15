New Sanchez deal could bring trouble, says Wenger

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 15 – Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has expressed concern that any potential new deal for Alexis Sanchez could have an adverse effect on the club.

Both Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are nearing the final 12 months of their contracts at the Emirates Stadium, with talks expected to take place at the end of the season – once Wenger has reached a decision on his own future.

But the French coach is wary of breaking the wage structure in order to meet the demands of his star duo, which could lead to unrest in the squad as other players also look to negotiate more lucrative contracts during the off-season.

Asked if he was worried that a significant pay rise for one big player could harm the team, Wenger told a press conference: “Always. But we must accept as well that modern life has changed a little bit.

“We always had a wage schedule that was respected, and players earn so much money now that the cases have become much more individual than global.

“But you have many different opinions there. Some people tell me, ‘just give him what he wants’. But then you cannot respect anymore any wage structure and you put the club in trouble as well.

“That is why you have to make the decision in an objective way. Always the club has to be the priority.

“I understand as well that top players is a big priority but at the end of the day, even for important players, you can only pay as much as you can afford.”