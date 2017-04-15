Kenya on track to retain Singapore 7s

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – An improved Kenya Sevens team is on track to retain its Singapore Sevens Main Cup title after beating Samoa 17-7 to sail through the quarter finals on Saturday.

Shujaa won the opening match of Group C thrashing Argentina 22-7 but lost to Australia in the second match 7-29 leaving them with a must win match against Samoa which they indeed won.

The win saw Kenya qualify for the Main Cup quarters for the second time this season after reaching the last eight in Cape Town 7s.

Kenya will now face England in the Cup quarters on Sunday after the Englishmen beat South Africa 17-12 to finish top of Group B.