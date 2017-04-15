You are here:

Kenya on track to retain Singapore 7s

Rugby
2016 Singapore Sevens
SINGAPORE – APRIL 17: Andrew Amonde (R) of Kenya is tackled by Osea Kolinisau of Fiji during the 2016 Singapore Sevens Cup Final between Kenya and Fiji at National Stadium on April 17, 2016 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – An improved Kenya Sevens team is on track to retain its Singapore Sevens Main Cup title after beating Samoa 17-7 to sail through the quarter finals on Saturday.

Shujaa won the opening match of Group C thrashing Argentina 22-7 but lost to Australia in the second match 7-29 leaving them with a must win match against Samoa which they indeed won.

The win saw Kenya qualify for the Main Cup quarters for the second time this season after reaching the last eight in Cape Town 7s.

Kenya will now face England in the Cup quarters on Sunday after the Englishmen beat South Africa 17-12 to finish top of Group B.

 

 

