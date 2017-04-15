Kagere scores winner as Gor retains top spot

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – Meddie Kagere, for the second weekend in the running netted the winner as Gor Mahia shoved off a scare from Sony Sugar to win 2-1 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday.

Kagere also scored Gor’s lone winning goal last weekend in their 1-0 result over Kakamega Homeboyz and once again, he sprung up, dedicating the winner to his newly born twins as the 15-time champions rose to 12 points and cementing their position at the top of the table.

“It was a tough match because Sony have never been an easy opponent for us. We are happy with the win though because getting three points back-to-back gives us a lot of confidence. We played very well especially in the second half and we hope we can keep up that way,” Gor Mahia skipper Musa Mohammed told Capital Sport after the match.

Over the last six meetings, Gor had dropped points against Sony only once, a goalless draw that season. In the five previous matches, Gor were dominant winning all of them with 1-0 margins.

Heading into Saturday afternoon’s match, it was always evident that the slim score-line would come up higher this time round with Gor starting with a high pace.

Inside the first minute, Rwandan Jacques Tuyisenge was presented with a golden opportunity from a Godfrey Walusimbi cross with only the keeper to beat but he placed his header over and wide.

The 15-time champions were using their strength on the wings to destabilize Sony with Walusimbi and Karim Nizigiyimana employed as wingbacks doing most of the donkey work.

Goal scorer Kagere also had a superb opportunity from another superb worked move from wide, but he could not find the target after Nizigiyimana had picked him up perfectly.

Gor continued to dominate and Kenneth Muguna came close to his second goal of the season with a shot from distance which went over.

Sony had struggled to create chances as Gor denied them spaces, but they managed to squeeze one with Amos Asembeka crossing in but George Abege saw his header well collected by Boniface Oluoch.

Gor were rewarded for their perfect start in the 22nd minute when Ernest Wendo grabbed his debut goal with a well struck low shot after a Sony poor clearance from a Gor corner found him well placed at the edge of the box.

Sony provided the response in the 38th minute with George Abege breaking the offside trap and skipping past Oluoch to tap into an empty net. The Gor defense had been left standing with their arms up, thinking the second assistant ref would call for offside.

K’Ogalo however, rose back into the lead just three minutes after the restart.

The ball landed perfectly on Kagere’s path after Muguna’s attempt at a shot was futile, the Ugandan-born Rwandese simply tapped in past Kevin Otieno in the Sony Sugar goal.

Gor would have late chances with Tuyisenge seeing a header off a Nizigiyimana cross being saved while Muguna had a shot go over.

John ‘Softie’ Ndirangu earned his first piece of action in a Gor jersey later on and he showed glimpses of what is expected of him with a fine shot from distance that was well handled by the Sony shot stopper.