Dortmund blast victim Bartra leaves hospital

BERLIN, Germany, Apr 15 – Defender Marc Bartra, who was wounded when three bombs rocked Borussia Dortmund’s team bus, left hospital on Saturday as he recovers from wrist surgery.

The 26-year-old is now resting at home after being hit by flying glass on Tuesday when Borussia’s bus was attacked on the way to their stadium for a Champions League match against Monaco.

German daily Bild showed pictures of Bartra being helped into a car by his family and thanking staff at a Dortmund clinic.

The Spain international is expected to miss the next four weeks as his side returned to Bundesliga duty at home to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

“Marc would have liked to have played on Saturday, but the time frame is more like four weeks,” Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel said this week.

German investigators are still scrambling to find who was responsible for the blasts.

