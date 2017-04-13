Mumias to host second AK meet on Easter

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – The second round of Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field meet will head to Mumias this Easter weekend.

AK Western Region chairman Francis Afundi says final touches are being put in place to ensure athletes have quality competition which is a build up towards the National Trials for the London IAAF World Championships to be hosted in August.

“We have spent the entire week working on the track. I am assuring the participants that they will have good competition in Mumias this Easter,” said Afundi at the Venue during the week.

The Mumias Meet will pull participation from the rich high altitude regions of Mt Elgon, Kapsabet, Nandi Hills and Kaptagat as well as Kericho and Keringet in the South Rift.

“The fans here are waiting to witness a rare spectacle when their sons and daughters from Western meet their match from other regions. The sprinters will have great opportunities to attain their Personal Best,” added the official who extended invitation to the neighbouring nation of Uganda whose sprinters have not been missing the show.

AK has organized six Weekend Meetings across the country. Mumias is the second stop after Bondo in Nyanza North last weekend.

Central Athletics Kenya Region will organize the third event on April 28 and 29 at the Thika Sub-County Stadium while Afraha Stadium in Nakuru will host the fourth challenge on May 5 and 6.

The last two build-ups will be held in Kisii in Nyanza South and Eldoret in the Central Rift on May 12 and 13 and 19 and 20 respectively.