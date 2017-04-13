No let-up for Chelsea, insists Mourinho

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 13 – Jose Mourinho insists Manchester United will field a strong side for Sunday’s clash with former club Chelsea at Old Trafford.

United face Anderlecht in Belgium on Thursday before they host the league leaders this weekend followed by the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final at Old Trafford next week.

United are fifth in the league, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester City albeit with a game in hand, and need to finish the season in the top four or win the Europa League to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“When it is still mathematically possible to finish in the top four I think if we play against Chelsea with our second team you would kill me. The football country would kill me,” Mourinho said.

“There is no reason not to try while it’s mathematically possible. If on a certain moment of the season we have no chances to get top four and we are still in the Europa League then nobody can criticise.”

Mourinho is hoping that key players do not join United’s injury list as they try to return to the Champions League after a one season absence.

“I hope we have no more injuries, no more suspensions and I hope the players keep showing amazing character to keep going and going. Until it’s not possible we are going to fight for the top four,” he added.

United will be without captain Wayne Rooney against Anderlecht on Thursday while goalkeeper David de Gea faces a late fitness test.

-By Sky Sports-