Dybala extends Juventus deal to 2022

TURIN, Italy, Apr 13 – Argentina forward Paulo Dybala on Thursday extended his contract with Juventus by two years, keeping him at the club until 2022, the Serie A champions announced.

Dybala, who struck twice in the 3-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Barcelona on Tuesday, signed a five-year deal with Juventus when he joined the Turin giants from Palermo in June 2015 for 32.5 million euros ($34.6m, £27.6m).

“La Joya (The Jewel) has signed a new deal that will see him remain for another five seasons at the club and expire in June 2022,” said a brief statement by Juventus.

Dybala has scored a total of 39 goals for Juve, who are bidding for a record sixth consecutive scudetto, a third consecutive league and Cup double and an unprecedented treble.

With the Italian club he has won one league title, one Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup.