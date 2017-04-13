Drogba thinks Lukaku great for Chelsea

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 13 – Didier Drogba says Chelsea fans should not rule out seeing Romelu Lukaku back at Stamford Bridge next season.

And the former Chelsea striker says he knows what Lukaku – who he calls his “little brother” from their time together in west London – will do this summer.

The Everton striker, who has scored 24 Premier League goals this season, has been heavily linked with a move away from Goodison Park and recently said he would not sign a new deal – although his agent, Mino Raiola had previously said a deal was ‘99.9 per cent’ done.

Chelsea sold Lukaku to Everton for £28m in 2014 and Drogba believes the Belgium international still has a point to prove at “the house he knows”.

“If he comes to Chelsea it will be great for the club,” he told me.

“He knows the house already and I think he wants to prove he can be successful here, he didn’t get the chance to do it.

“Chelsea is his club since he was young, so why not?

“He wants to be the best. He’s really working hard to become the best.

“I am always challenging him. When he scores one goal, I expect him to score two. We have a very good relationship.

“I think he’s my little brother. He’s a really good guy. He’s a very good player, but also a great man.”

Drogba says he talks to Lukaku on a regular basis.

“You know him well?” I ask him.

“Very well”.

“Do you know what he’s planning?”

“I know”.

“Are you going to tell me?”

“No” followed by much laughter.

As for Chelsea’s current push for the Premier League title, Drogba says: “We are really strong, we play good football.

“It’s an offensive team creating chances. It’s good to see Chelsea back at the level you expect them to be.”

As Chelsea prepare for a Super Sunday at Old Trafford, Drogba is off to improve his CV by co-owning and playing for Phoenix Rising in the US.

He will do his coaching badges there too, with the aim of returning to Chelsea one day. He may well be reunited with his ‘little brother’.

-By Sky Sports-