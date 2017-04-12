Terry not happy at Chelsea, says Lampard

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 12 – Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has revealed that club captain John Terry is not happy with his bit-part role under manager Antonio Conte this season.

The 36-year-old defender has played just five times in the league this season and looks likely to be heading for the exit at the end of the campaign.

Lampard says that, while Terry accepts he is no longer an automatic choice, he is not happy about not being involved.

“I say he’s happy but he’s obviously not happy because you know what John’s like, he wants to play,” the former England international was quoted as saying by Express.

“I spoke to him a couple of days ago at the training ground and I actually said what a credit he is for the way he’s been.

“At his age and with his stature at the club, he could either sit back and look to the future and wonder what he’s going to do.

“He could kick up agenda fuss and do anything… but he’s trained hard and I know that from behind the scenes.

“He’s travelled up north to games when he’s injured, or not in the squad, and I don’t think you can forget the influence John is having.

“His experience, his know-how and drive, he will be doing that behind the scenes. He’s been a real credit to himself this year.”

Conte’s side are seven points ahead of second placed Tottenham with seven games remaining.