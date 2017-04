Shares

MUNICH, Germany, April 12 – Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 European goals as Real Madrid defeated Bayern Munich 2-1 in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

Chile international Arturo Vidal headed Bayern into a 26th-minute lead but then missed a penalty on the stroke of half-time. Ronaldo levelled just after the interval with his 99th European goal and went to three figures after 77 minutes.

Share