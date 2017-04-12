Real Madrid security beefed up after Dortmund blast

Shares

Munich, Germany, Apr 12 – Security has been tightened around the star-studded Real Madrid squad, led by superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, for Wednesday’s Champions League match at Bayern Munich following the Dortmund team bus blast.

Around 30 police wearing bullet proof vests were added to the security detail at the Munich hotel where the Real team are staying due to Tuesday’s blast in Dortmund.

Security remained tight throughout the night in Munich after three explosions hit the Borussia Dortmund team bus, leaving one player – Marc Bartra – needing surgery.

The attack in Dortmund forced their Champions League quarter-final, first-leg, against Monaco in Dortmund to be postponed until Wednesday at 1845 (1645 GMT) with the Bayern-Real game to start at 2045 in Munich.

According to German daily Bild, both the Real Madrid and Bayern Munich team buses were driven away to a safe place during the night.

Security will be tight at Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park with a crowd of 80,000 expected, likewise at Munich’s Allianz Arena which is a 70,000-seater sell-out.

Bayern’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti has offered Bartra and Dortmund his best wishes.

“We give all our support to @BVB and wish @MarcBartra an early recovery,” the Italian tweeted.