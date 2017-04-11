Ranieri: I can’t believe the players killed me

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 11 – Former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri refuses to believe that his players went behind back and asked the club’s board to dismiss him.

The Italian mentor, who led the Foxes to a fairytale Premier League triumph last season, was axed in February with the club struggling close to the relegation zone.

There had been rumours of dressing room unrest and that some players went to the owners to demand that the 65-year-old be fired.

Ranieri though said there no chance that his former players betrayed him.

Speaking on Monday Night Football with Jamie Carragher, Ranieri said: “I don’t believe rumours the players spoke to the Leicester owners about sacking me.

“The players got to experience something totally different. In pre-season they played against big teams, went all over the world.

“I can’t believe the players killed me. No, no no.”