Police quiz Grenoble rugby players in rape case

Grenoble rugby players arrive at the police station in Grenoble, southern France on March 22, 2017 to be heard as part of an investigation into a rape allegation © AFP/File / Jean-Pierre CLATOT

BORDEAUX, France, Apr 11 – Five Grenoble players accused of rape were questioned by police for a second time in Bordeaux on Tuesday, sources close to the inquiry revealed.

The five were 22-year-old Denis Coulson and 24-year-old Chris Farrell, both from Ireland; New Zealanders Rory Grice, 27, and Dylan Hayes, 23; and Frenchman Loick Jammes, 22.

The players were originally detained for questioning by police in Grenoble on March 22 after a 21-year-old woman alleged that they raped her after she met them at a nightclub in Bordeaux following their Top 14 defeat by Bordeaux-Begles on March 11.

Also interviewed last month but not on Tuesday was Australian lock Peter Kimlin, 31.

Grenoble initially suspended the six players on March 17, lifting the suspensions 12 days later, citing the presumption of innocence.

However the French Top 14 club insisted they reserved the right to take further measures should new information surface in the investigation.

