We let the fans down, admits Walcott

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 11 – Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has apologized to the fans after Monday’s 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

The sixth-placed Gunners needed three points to keep them in the hunt for Champions League qualification, but defeat leaves them seven points off the pace.

“The biggest thing was letting the fans down tonight,” Walcott said via his club’s official website. “We all did and that’s not Arsenal at all.

“We thought we’d bounced back well against Manchester City and West Ham at home, but tonight that wasn’t us at all.

“We don’t go out there to lose games, we try to work the best we can but tonight it just didn’t happen. All we can do is apologise for that performance tonight.

“We go out on the pitch and we try to do a job, so we’ve let the manager down, like we have with the fans. That’s all I can say.”

The Eagles were also in dire need of the points, as they’re still 16th in the standings and dangerously close to the relegation zone, while the Gunners have now just won once in their last five league matches.

“I think they just wanted it more,” Walcott added. “You could tell they wanted it more and you could sense that from kick-off. It was an uphill battle towards the end.

This isn’t Arsenal in this moment in time. We thought we’d got out of this little rough patch before. Hopefully we haven’t been dragged straight back into it, but judging on that performance tonight, it looks like we have.”