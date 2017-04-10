Hamilton dismisses ‘Alonso to Merc’ link

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – Lewis Hamilton has ruled out Mercedes signing Fernando Alonso for the 2018 season, adamant it is “not going to happen” as Valtteri Bottas brings “balance” to the team.

McLaren’s woes continued in Shanghai on Sunday as the Honda-powered team recorded a double DNF.

As in Australia, Alonso had been running inside the points when his MCL32 ran into troubles.

The latest DNF has thrown more fuel on fire as to Alonso’s future with whispers in the paddock linking him to a move to Mercedes as he seeks a competitive drive and a third World title.

However, Hamilton says that move is not on the cards.

“It’s not going to happen,” he told Press Association.

The Brit threw is support behind new team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who Hamilton reckons could be around next year despite having only signed a one-year deal with the Brackley team.

“Valtteri is fantastic here at the team,” Hamilton added. “He was very, very fast at the last race [Australia].

“He has obviously got a lot of potential and a lot of growth to go, but it is all about finding the right balance in the team.

“So far Valtteri and I have a great balance and the scales weigh up nicely.

“If you have got two kilos on either side, and then take the two kilos off and put four on, what is the point? You need the balance.”