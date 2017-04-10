Former World Champion Komen charged with forgery

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – World indoor and outdoor 3,000 meters record holder Daniel Komen was arraigned in a Nairobi court on Monday morning charged with forgery.

Komen who is also the world record holder in the two-mile race is accused of fraudulently obtaining a Suzuki Escudo motor vehicle worth Sh1.7mn by false pretence.

The long distance runner is alleged to have committed the offence sometimes in mid 2013 at Nakumatt Junction along Ngong road by pretending that he was in a position to pay the owner of the motor vehicle, Thomas Kamotho the amount.

The aspiring Eldoret Racecourse Ward MCA also denied charges of giving false documents and issuing bouncing cheques in relation to the sale of the motor vehicle in question.

The 40 year old athlete, also the 1996 World and 1998 Commonwealth 5000m champion denied the charges before Resident Magistrate Christine Njagi who freed him on a Sh300,000 cash bail pending trial on May 19.