I was born old and I will die young – Zlatan

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Apr 10 – Zlatan Ibrahimovic said “I was born old and I will die young” after playing a starring role in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Ibrahimovic scored the first goal of the game with a sublime turn and finish midway through the first-half and also set up Marcus Rashford for the final strike near the end of the game.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted United’s second just after the half-time break but it was Ibrahimovic who stole all the headlines.

The former Sweden international has now hit the back of the net 250 times in his career since he turned 30, and likened himself to Benjamin Button who ages in reverse in the 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Ibrahimovic told Sky Sports after the game: “I train hard, keep focussing and believe in what I do and I and I know what I am able to do.

“And I am not worried, I just play my game, I try to enjoy and it seems that the older I get, the more intelligent I get.

“Of course you cannot move the same as 10 or five years ago, even 15 years ago, but the older, more experienced, more intelligent, you do not waste so much energy on things you do not really need.

“But the game is improving, I am getting better and better and like I said, I feel like Benjamin Button – I was born old and I will die young!”