Kenya Sevens climb 11th after Hong Kong

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apri 9 – A 19-21 Challenge Trophy final loss to Scotland saw Shujaa collect seven points from the Hong Kong Sevens on Sunday evening. The result saw the team climb up one place in the latest standings from 12th to 11th with 47 points.

Frank Wanyama opened the scoring, Sammy Oliech converting for a 7-0 score but Gary Hart’s converted try brought the Scots level before Jamie Fleming’s try and Wight’s conversion gave Scotland a 14-7 lead.

Dennis Ombachi would score as Shujaa trailed 12-14 at the break.

Fleming’s third converted try saw Shujaa trail further, the scores 12-21 and were for their incessant pressure when Andrew Amonde touched down under the posts, Oliech with the conversion, too little to late as full time soon sounded.

Olympic champions Fiji defeated South Africa 22-0 to win the 2017 Hong Kong Sevens

Singapore Sevens: Argentina, Australia, Samoa lie in wait



Shujaa will look to mount a successful Singapore Sevens title defense next weekend. They have been drawn in Pool C with Australia, Argentina and Samoa.

Hong Kong Sevens winners Fiji are in Pool A with Canada, Russia and Hong Kong while Pool B features South Africa, England, France and Japan. Pool D comprises USA, New Zealand, Scotland and Wales.

It will be recalled that Shujaa won last year’s Singapore Sevens with a 30-7 win over Fiji in the cup final on Sunday 16 April

Wanyama, Ombachi Shujaa’s top scorers in Kong Kong



Frank Wanyama (pictured above) and Dennis Ombachi (below) were Shujaa’s top try scorers in Hong Kong. The duo each scored 5 tries as the side reached the Challenge Trophy final, falling to a 19-21 loss to Scotland at the Hong Kong Stadium on Sunday evening.

This tournament was also Ombachi’s first appearance for Kenya on the HSBC Sevens World Series this season.