South Africa blitz Shujaa into second Hong Kong loss

NAIROBI, Apr 8 – Kenya will drop to the Challenge Trophy having lost their second straight match on day two of the Hong Kong Sevens after going down 35-10 to series leaders South Africa on Saturday morning.

The South Africans who have never won the Hong Kong Main Cup sunk in five tries, all converted with Werner Kok hitting a hatrick as the Blitzboke ran over the Kenyans.

Shujaa dropped to the bottom of the table ahead of the final group match against France who are also winless having lost to Canada.

Kok opened the floodgates from a smooth South African move, gliding under the posts after the South Africans started their offense from a well taken line-out. Branco du Preez knocked home the conversion for a 7-0 lead.

Shujaa’s crazy tactic to kick the ball upfield saw the South Africans take the lead to 14-0 after winning back possession. From deep in their own half, Kenya kicked the ball up, lost possession with du Preez again touching down under the posts.

The South Africans made it 21-0 with Philip Snyman sneaking in a try after they won the ball off a penalty and pressurized the Kenyans to opening up the defense.

At the stroke of half time, the returning Dennis Ombacho who has been Kenya’s stand-out player reduced the deficit after Kenya’s display improved with the introduction of Brian Tanga and Sammy Oliech.

Some good passing from the Kenyans saw Tanga spread the ball to Ombachi who side stepped his marker before bursting into space and touching down. Oliech failed to add in the extras as Kenya went to half time 21-5 down.

At the start of the second period, Kenya had a perfect start Oyoo taking the scores to 21-10 after winning the ball at kick off. Tanga once again was the provider, spraying the ball wide for Oyoo to dot down his 22nd Sevens Series career try.

But the South Africans quickly bounced back from kick off, Werner showing some good strength to wade off a challenge from Oyoo to touch down on the left before completing his hatrick with a minute left, having been given so much space on the right.