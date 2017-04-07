SuperSport terminates contract with KPL

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 –South African Pay Television Company SuperSport has officially terminated its contract with the Kenyan Premier League to air its matches over what it terms as breach of license agreement entered into by the parties.

In a brief statement sent this afternoon, the company says formal notice of cancellation of the contract has been given and all the necessary procedures are being put in place to manage the exit from the league.

“The situation became untenable and it put SuperSport at risk therefore has no option but to terminate the contract. SuperSport will continue in its commitment to providing the best sports content in Africa via platforms with cutting-edge technology and on multiple devices,” the brief statement said.

The new development comes after a two-week push and shove between the Broadcast partners and the league managers which led to cancellation of live matches over the last two weekends.

KPL chairman Ambrose Rachier, one of the individuals who were key in signing the first ever contract and also present in the signing of the new agreement set to run till 2019 has confirmed that indeed no more KPL matches will be live on TV.

“We have received the letter direct from the legal team in South Africa and the reason highlighted was the expansion of the league to 18 teams by the Sports Tribunal. They are also concerned with the SDT’s decision that we are just agents of running the league and have questioned why we have not appealed the decision,” Rachier told Capital Sport.

He added that he has scheduled an emergency meeting with Supersport representatives; Head of Africa Andre Venter and East Africa General manager Auka Gacheo.

“The decision has come from the top so it will just be a matter of going to familiarize myself with the situation. I will be honest, I don’t know whether it can be rescinded,”

“I said this before that expanding the league will bring us problems with sponsors and people thought I was fighting the federation. This has happened now. Maybe we will lose more partners because if the games are not live on TV, how will they get their value?” Rachier posed.

The development will be a huge blow to the Kenyan game as it had shown tremendous growth since the first match was beamed live in 2009.