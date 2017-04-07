Keino wants Tergat as running mate for NOCK elections

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) president Kipchoge Keino has asked World Cross Country legend Paul Tergat to consider being his running mate for the forthcoming elections, hinting he will relinquish the seat to him after two years.

In an interview with Capital Sport, Keino has confirmed that he will be up for re-election during the May 5 polls, but thinks Tergat should not as yet go for the top seat but start as an understudy under him.

“Well I think I am going to stand for elections so that I finish the projects I have then hand over to the people coming in. He (Tergat) should be assistant to know what is going on…”

“He should come in and be the vice then after two years I will hand over to him after I finish the project we have in UpperHill,” Kipchoge said in reference to the Olympic Committee Headquarters which is being constructed in the outskirts of the city centre.

Keino has reiterated he is proud of what he has achieved as the president NOCK over close to a decade he has been in charge, despite the committee being tainted following Team Kenya’s mismanagement at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games in August last year.

“We have done a good job, I am convinced,” he said.

Tergat, a committee member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially announced his entrance to the race early this week, saying it is time for young and fresh people to take over leadership at NOCK.

He will just need three votes from the remaining 11 federations plus Athlete Representative and a Committee Member to take over the leadership of the Olympic body from Keino whom he referred to as “my father”.

Tergat lauded Keino’s contribution to the Olympics movement, but reiterated it was time for fresh leadership.

Tergat’s ‘winning line up’ includes Shadrack Maluki of Judo who will be vying for the first vice presidency with Athletics Kenya boss Lt. Gen (Rtd) Jack Tuwei going for the second vice president.

Andrew Mudibo of Kenya Table Tennis and Tennis Kenya vice president Francis Mutuku will fight for Secretary General and Assistant Secretary General respectively.

Ellyna Shiveka (Kenya Hockey Union) will go for the treasurer’s post with Boxing Association of Kenya boss John Kameta seeking to deputize him.

Current NOCK athletes representative Catherine Ndereba, Nebea Murithi (FKF NEC Eastern Province) and Shwaib Buyana of shooting will all be vying for committee member slots.

Meanwhile, Keino has confirmed that NOCK is in talks with the Ministry of Sports to find ways to send a team to the Commonwealth Youth Games set to be held in Nassau, Bahamas. NOCK had previously said Kenya would not be sending a team for the first time in the history of the games, something that drew dissatisfaction from federations especially Athletics Kenya.

“We are talking to the government and though we might not be able to take all sports, we will have a team. We are looking at athletics, boxing and maybe volleyball but we are yet to make a decision,” Keino said.