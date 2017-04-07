Italians Curtail Lionesses dream in Hong Kong

Shares

VICTORIA CITY, Hong Kong, Apr 7 – A 7-26 cup quarterfinal loss to Italy curtailed the Lionesses chase for HSBC Women’s Sevens World Series on Friday morning.

Probably fazed by the task at hand, the Lionesses were nervy and prone to error, giving away a penalty try, with workhorse Sheila Chajira dispatched to the sinbin moments later. They would still work and score through Philadelphia Olando, Janet Awino adding the extras.

A Magatti try saw the Italians take a 12-7 lead before Doreen Remour became the second Kenyan to visit the bin just before the break.

Rigoni would convert second half tries from Sillari and Furlan to confirm the result for the Europeans.

Speaking after the game, Head Coach Kevin Wambua said “we never got our rhythm, conceded an early try and yellow card in quick succession. “

His sentiments were shared by skipper Philadelphia Olando who chipped in, saying, “ Italy took advantage of our errors and used it against us.”

-By KRU-