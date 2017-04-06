Prisons draw record holders Ahly in Club Championship

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – Kenya Prisons women’s volleyball team drew record champions Al Ahly of Egypt in pool B of the Africa Club Championship which is set to serve off on Thursday in Tunisia.



Prisons who arrived in Tunisia moments before the draw was conducted, will also face University of Zimbabwe, hosts Marsa from Tunisia and Bajaia of Algeria.

Another Kenyan representative, Kenya Pipeline who are looking to equal Ahly’s record of eight titles, were drawn with Algerian side Sonatrach, APR from Rwanda and Bafia of Cameroon in pool C.

Both Kenyan sides named experienced players for this championship knowing well that there is insatiable appetite for Kenya fans to catch a glimpse of the trophy they last saw in 2012.

Prisons ruled the championships between 2008 and 2012 before to GSP Petroliers of Algeria in the 2013 final while Pipeline will be chasing their first since 2005.

Contrary to Prisons side that has just four players who are yet lay their hands on this trophy, none of the 14 players in the Pipeline camp has ever won the trophy. Janet Wanja, the senior most player in Japheth Munala’s squad was playing professional volleyball in Rwanda when Pipeline lifted their last accolade 12 years ago.

Hosts Carthage (Tunisia) will fight for a place out of group A together with Asec (CIV), INJS (CMR) and Uganda’s Ndejje. Group D consist of another Egyptian outfit, Shams, ARSU from Seychelles, Sfaxien and FAP both from Tunisia and Cameroon respectively.

Club championship is Africa’s most prestigious club competition and it will be marking its 27th anniversary since inception in 1986. Three editions did not take place.

Draw

Pool A: Carthage (Tunisia), Asec (CIV), INJS (CMR), Ndejje (UGA)

Pool B: Kenya Prison (Kenya), Ah Ahly (Egypt), University (Zimbabwe), Marsa (Tunisia), Bajaia (Algeria).

Pool C: Kenya Pipeline (Kenya), Sonatrach (Algeria), APR (Rwanda) and Bafia (Cameroon).

Pool D: Shams (EGY), ARSU (SEY), Sfaxien (TUN), FAP (CMR).

-By Elvince Joshua-