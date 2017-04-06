Klopp urges Liverpool to copy Chelsea blueprint

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 6 – Jurgen Klopp has told his Liverpool stars to copy Chelsea’s blueprint as they fight to qualify for the Champions League.

Klopp’s side conceded an 87th minute equaliser in a damaging 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at Anfield on Wednesday.

That late slip means the gap to fifth-placed Arsenal was cut to six points, with the Gunners having two matches in hand on the third-placed Reds.

Klopp tried to ensure Liverpool held on to their lead against Bournemouth by switching to a three-man defence with 25 minutes to go when he replaced the ill Philippe Coutinho with centre-back Joel Matip.

But that could not prevent a late long throw leading to Josh King snatching a point for the visitors.

An inability to get results over the line has been a problem all season and the Reds boss admits they would do well to follow the example of the Premier League leaders, who have dropped just eight points from winning positions this season.

Liverpool have dropped 15 points from similar positions.

“Probably if it was Chelsea, for example, the opponent would not have the ball three times in the last 20 minutes, I think,” Klopp said on Thursday.

“We don’t have this experience. Probably you need things like last night to get more experience than this, even though the result was not that good.

“On the other hand, we’ve probably still scored the most goals in the Premier League so far, so it’s part of the game that we try to create moments all the time.

“We have to get more experience in this, for sure.”