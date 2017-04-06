Lionesses into Series qualifiers quarters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – The Kenya Lionesses reached the Main Cup quarterfinal at the HSBC Women’s Sevens World Series qualifiers following their 17-7 win over Argentina in Pool B at the So Kon Po Recreation ground in Hong Kong on Thursday.

Janet Owino barged over to see the Lionesses go 5-0 up before the Argentines scored a converted try to go 7-5 up, a lead they held going into the break.

Doreen Remour would convert Celestine Masinde’s try before Sinaida Aura landed her fifth try of the tournament to seal the result and keep the World Series qualification dream alive.

The Kevin Wambua charges needed to beat Argentina to progress after winning one and losing one match.

Sinaida Aura’s try at the death was not enough to spare the national women’s sevens team from a 5-7 loss to Belgium in their second Pool B clash at the So Kon Po Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.

The Lionesses were caught napping early on, conceding a converted try and trailed 0-7 at the break.

They would absorb incessant pressure, taking all that Belgium threw at them in a great defensive effort before getting their breakthrough.

Doreen Remour would miss the conversion, leaving the Lionesses with a must win clash against Argentina at 11.46am

Kenya 24 Hong Kong 21

Sinaida Aura’s hat trick spurred the Lionesses to a 24-21 win over hosts Hong Kong in Pool B action at the HSBC Women’s Sevens World Series qualifiers in Hong Kong on Thursday morning.

Sinaida Aura in full flight against Hong Kong/Photo/Kenya Rugby

The Lionesses found themselves in a spot of bother, unable to cope with Hong Kong’s early pressure and conceded two converted tries.

To be fair to the Lionesses,they hardly saw any possession and it took Aura’s burst of speed from inside the 22 to leave her defenders for dead and land an unconverted try to cut the deficit to 5-14 at the break.

With the Lionesses seeing more possession after the restart, Aura would land her brace,Janet Owino with the conversion for a 12-14 score but Hong Kong soon capitalized on lax defending to add a third converted try,the score reading 12-21.

Celestine Masinde would craft a try scoring opportunity out of nothing, parting the hosts defense wide open, stretching her marker wide before scoring under the posts,Owino sure with the twos.

Aura would win it for the Lionesses, scoring at the corner to secure the result.