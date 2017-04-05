Zlatan rescues point for United at the death

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Apr 4 – Manchester United drew yet another league match at Old Trafford – but the overriding emotion at the final whistle was relief rather than frustration after Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck a stoppage-time penalty against Everton.

Home toil has become a familiar theme for Jose Mourinho during his first season in the hot-seat and Ronald Koeman’s men looked set to compound matters in Tuesday’s Premier League match.

Phil Jagielka’s hooked first-half effort put Everton on course for a win that would have seen them usurp United in fifth place, only for second-half pressure to finally pay dividends in stoppage time as Ibrahimovic’s penalty secured a dramatic 1-1 draw.

It was a remarkable end to an enthralling encounter in which United struggled to turn dominance into goals, like so many matches this term.

Everton captain Jagielka appeared to have struck the decisive blow with his first goal since May 2015, with Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba hitting the crossbar as the hosts looked to respond.

However, United’s intent finally came good in stoppage time as second-half introduction Luke Shaw – just days after being publicly criticised by Mourinho – saw a goalbound shot handled, leading to Ashley Williams’ sending off and Ibrahimovic’s successful spot-kick.

