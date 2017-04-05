World Rugby approves Kenya, Germany match

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – The World Rugby Organization has approved an international rugby test match between Kenya and Germany to be staged at Nairobi’s RFUEA Grounds May 27.

The match has been approved in accordance with the World Rugby Regulation 16.

The approval was communicated through a letter by the Head of Development and International Relations David Carrigy.

“I can confirm that the World Rugby CEO has approved the match below in accordance with the World Rugby Regulation 16:

(1) Kenya v Germany – Msay 27, 2017, RFUEA Grounds, Ngong Road, Nairobi.

Thank you for confirming that the terms set out in the match approval form will be compiled with. This approval is subject to these terms being fully complied with,” the letter copied to Kenya Rugby Chief Executive Officer Ronald Bukusi read.