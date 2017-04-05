Rotich and Bett lead Kenyan squad for Nassau

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – World U20 champion Kipyegon Bett and Ferguson Rotich, the 2016 IAAF Diamond League winner in the 800m, lead Kenya’s 30-member squad to the IAAF/BTC World Relays Bahamas 2017 in Nassau on 22-23 April.

Bett earned his spot after out-kicking Rotich in the 800m at the Athletics Kenya Relay National Trials in Nairobi last weekend, clocking 1:44.7.

Rotich will bring valuable experience to the competition after appearances in each of the two previous editions of the IAAF World Relays. In 2014 he ran the lead-off leg on the victorious 4x800m squad. In 2015 he ran the third leg on the silver medal-winning distance medley quartet.

Meanwhile, the women’s 4×800 quartet includes Mary Wangari Kuria, the 2012 African Championships 1500m silver medallist, and Silvia Chesebe, a member of the silver medal-winning quartet at the World Relays in 2014 that clocked an African record.

The team also includes African championships 400m silver medallist Boniface Mweresa and Geoffrey Kiprotich, the fourth place finisher over 400m at the IAAF World U20 Championships Bydgoszcz 2016, who were named to the mixed 4x400m relay.

Kenyan team for the IAAF/BTC World Relays Bahamas 2017

MEN –

4x200m:

Ferdinand Omanya

Collins Omae

Peter Mwai

Mark Otieno

Mike Mokamba

4x800m:

Kipyegon Bett

Ferguson Rotich

Alfred Kipketer

Cornelius Tuwei

Timothy Kitu

WOMEN –

4x200m:

Damaris Akoth

Peris Chege

Mary Tanui

Maximila Emali

Patricia Isichi

4x400m:

Jacinta Shikanda

Grace Kidake

Everline Makena

Catherine Nandi

Veronica Mutua

4x800m:

Silvia Chesebe

Emily Cherotich

Mary Kuria

Eglay Nalianya

Josephine Chelagat

Mixed 4x400m:

Boniface Mweresa

Alfas Kishoyian

Geoffrey Kiprotich

Daisy Komen

Betty Chelagat