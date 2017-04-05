McGregor eligible for Nevada boxing licence

Shares

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Apr 5 – A potential mega fight between UFC star Conor McGregor and undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has moved closer after the Notorious was granted permission to apply for a boxing licence in Nevada.

The Irishman had previously been barred from doing so due to a £60,000 Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) fine, following a clash with Nate Diaz during a press conference in the lead-up to their bout at UFC 202.

Both fighters were fined after they threw bottles and cans at each other following a heated exchange, which McGregor initially refused to pay, before negotiations saw it reduced to a £20,000 fine and 25 hours of community service.

But the fine has now been paid, NSAC chief Bob Bennett told Boxing News, clearing the way for the much-discussed bout with Mayweather.

McGregor has already been granted a licence to box in California but, given Mayweather has not fought outside of Las Vegas since 2006, the right to fight in Nevada is seen as necessary if the contest is to go ahead.

‘Conor has paid his fine and Deputy Attorney General attorney fees. He’s officially eligible for a [Nevada] boxing licence,’ Bennett confirmed to Boxing News.

‘We’ve already met and had a very productive and cordial meeting. I really haven’t spoken to him about his intentions, we wanted to clear up the pending litigation with the fine and his attorney requested a re-hearing.

‘It was a win-win, they got to articulate their interests and concerns and we were able to do the same.’

The Dubliner is expected to apply for his licence soon and, should he be accepted, his cross-code fight with Mayweather will move another step closer to reality.

Mayweather has insisted he has come out of retirement to face the UFC’s first two-weight champion, although McGregor’s contract with the organisation is seen as a major stumbling block ahead of the planned contest.

By Daily Mail