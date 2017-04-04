Wanyama axed as Prisons depart for Club Championship

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 – The Kenya Prisons women’s team departed on Tuesday morning without their long serving libero Elizabeth Wanyama who was one of the notable key players axed from the squad that will be seeking to reclaim the Africa Club Championship that serves-off today in Tunisia.

The national team libero was axed from the squad with her place filled by Judith Tarus. Tarus made her way back to Prisons’ squad in 2015 but only played a first competitive match last year since 2011 during the national playoffs held at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Wanyama’s dipping form started showing early last year when she was dropped from the Olympic qualifying squad by Lung’aho who is also the national team head coach. The same axe followed her back to the club when she failed to make the cut.

Lung’aho however included setter Jane Wacu who had signed a deal with Kenya Pipeline but failed to show up for training, in the 12 member squad that departed for Tunisia on Tuesday morning ahead of the continental games that gets underway from April 4-16.

Wacu will be assisted by youthful setter Joy Lusenaka who is making her second appearance at the games.

Lung’aho settled for experience when selecting the squad that will be captained by outside hitter Everline Makuto who took over the armband from Loice Tarus who also made the cut alongside Yvonne Wavinya on the left attacking position.

The right side has Lydia Maiyo and Emmaculaye Chemutai while the centre blockers consist of veteran Praxcides Agala, Edith Wisa, Ann Lowem and Joan Chelagat.

Prisons last won this title in 2012 after losing to the subsequent edition to GSP Petroliers of Algeria. But the all wardresses formation which was formed in 2006 will be in desperate search of a sixth continental title after their dominance was halted in 2013.

They are third to Ah Ahly and Kenya Peline in the overal most successful clubs in Africa. Ahly and Pipeline both have eight and seven titles respectively.

Squad

Setters: Jane Wacu, Joy Lusenaka

Right Attackers: Lydia Maiyo, Immaculate Chemtai.

Center: Edith Wisa, Ann Lowem, Joan Chelagat, Brackcides Khadambi.

Left Attackers: Evelyne Makuto, Yvone Wavinya, Loice Chepkosgei

Libero: Judith Tarus.

-By Elvince Joshua-