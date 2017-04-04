Liverpool’s Mane out of Bournemouth clash with injury

Shares

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Apr 4 – Sadio Mane will not play for Liverpool against Bournemouth on Wednesday because of a knee injury, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The winger suffered the knock in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby, but needs further scans to determine the extent of the problem because of swelling.

Klopp has also confirmed that Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana are out of the midweek clash at Anfield, but striker Daniel Strurridge is line to return after two months out.

“The Mane injury is not 100 percent clear. He’s had an assessment and a scan but we have to wait a little bit until the knee is not that swollen anymore,” the German said.

“The only thing that I can say for sure is that we will not be available tomorrow. The rest we have to see. It’s not very positive.

“Lallana, Henderson are not available. Daniel is in team training since yesterday, so is in a good way I would say. It’s a good option to have him back. Today he will be part of training and we have to see if he can be in the squad.”

By Sky Sports