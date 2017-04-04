Brendan Rodgers rules out Arsenal job

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom Apr 4- Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has ruled out a return to the Premier League amid rumours he could replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal during the off-season.

Wenger’s future remains shrouded in mystery as he has yet to agree an extension at the Emirates Stadium with his contract running out at the end of the current campaign.

Gunners supporters are divided on whether the Frenchman should stay any longer than that, although the club insisted at the weekend that no decision had yet been reached.

Rodgers, meanwhile, has returned to management with a bang, guiding the Bhoys to the Scottish Premiership title in his first season at the helm – having been out of a job since he was sacked by Liverpool in 2015.

But the Ulsterman does not intend to head back south of the border any time soon, after being named as a potential candidate to succeed Wenger.

“One day I will look to go back [to the Premier League]. I wouldn’t rule out going abroad as well. But at this moment in time my only focus is for Celtic,” Rodgers told talkSPORT.

“I love it here, I love the life up here and I want to continue to build the club and continue with the success.

“Maybe a few years ago I was super-ambitious … I still am ambitious but being at Celtic makes you reassess. You have to look at what you have got as well.

“As a Celtic supporter, I know what they want and I want to try and give them as much as I possibly can and when I do leave here, leave a legacy that allows for the next guy to come in and hopefully take it on again.”