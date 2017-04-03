Roger Federer climbs rankings after Miami win

Shares

PARIS, France, Apr 3 – Swiss great Roger Federer has risen to fourth in the latest ATP rankings following his victory over Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s Miami Open final.

Federer climbs two places to fourth, while Nadal also moves up two places to fifth, but Japan’s Kei Nishikori slips three places to seventh.

Nishikori lost in the quarter-finals in Miami to Italy’s Fabio Fognini.

ATP rankings top 20

1. Andy Murray (GBR) 11,960 pts

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7,915

3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5,785

4. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,305 (+2)

5. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 4,735 (+2)

6. Milos Raonic (CAN) 4,345 (-1)

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,310 (-3)

8. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3,385 (+1)

9. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,385 (-1)

10. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 3,265

11. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 3,010

12. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2,880 (+1)

13. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,790 (+1)

14. David Goffin (BEL) 2,705 (-2)

15. Jack Sock (USA) 2,510 (+2)

16. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2,425

17. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,376 (-2)

18. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,190

19. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,025

20. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,005