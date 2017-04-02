Wenger declares love after Man City draw

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 2 – Embattled Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger declared his love for the club after his side fought back to earn a 2-2 draw against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on Sunday.

Leroy Sane’s fifth-minute goal and Sergio Aguero’s drilled effort saw Arsenal fall behind twice in the first half, but Wenger’s men hit back on each occasion via Theo Walcott and Shkodran Mustafi.

The result followed a sequence of four defeats in five Premier League games that had seen Wenger come under fire from a sizeable contingent of disgruntled Arsenal fans.

“I am professional and I have shown great loyalty in the past. I love this club,” Wenger told television reporters at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger, who is reported to have been offered a new two-year contract by Arsenal, is yet to make an announcement about his future, but once again said he would make his intentions known “soon”.

“I don’t know how long I will be here,” he said.

“I am clear in my head, that’s the most important thing. The decision will be soon.”

Hailing his side’s character, he said: “We were not completely at our best because of the pressure, but we showed mental strength and did not lie down.”

Arsenal remain seven points below fourth-place City, albeit with a game in hand, meaning there is work to do if Wenger is to steer the club into the Champions League for the 19th season running.

The result prevented City from recapturing third place from Liverpool and left them 11 points below leaders Chelsea, who welcome Guardiola’s side to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

“They were better in the second half, but it’s OK. There’s time to improve,” said Guardiola.

“We didn’t play in the first half. After the goal we forgot to play. The desire went.

“In the second half we played more. We suffered a lot in the first half because we did not make those passes together.”