Liverpool targeting strong finish, says Origi

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, April 2 – Liverpool striker Divock Origi believes Saturday’s 3-1 derby win over Everton at Anfield could be the catalyst for their Champions League qualification hopes.

Origi’s 60th-minute strike sealed victory for the hosts after earlier goals from Sadio Mane and Phillipe Coutinho either side of a Matthew Pennington equaliser.

The result leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side third in the Premier League table, two points ahead of Manchester City, before Pep Guardiola’s men head to Arsenal on Sunday.

Origi hopes winning the Merseyside derby in such convincing fashion could inspire a run to Champions League qualification for the Reds.

“It’s never easy [after an international break] because you go away with other circumstances, other teams, and then you have to come back and regroup,” the Belgian told the club’s official website.

“We had one good day to prepare with some players flying in from Brazil and other places and I think we handled it well. I think this is a good start to get the Champions League ticket.

“I’m very happy. I think they’re always special games – from the moment I came to Liverpool I felt the gravity of this game and to be able to help the team win is important.

“Everybody’s very hungry and we have one goal in common and that’s to finish in the highest spot possible in the league. We’re on a good way and we have to continue.”