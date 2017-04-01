Quins, Kabras into Kenya Cup semis

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 1 – Kenya Harlequin will lock horns with KCB Rugby Club in the semi final of this season’s Kenya Cup after edging out Mwamba 32-31in a tight contest match played at the RFUEA Ground on Saturday.

The other semi final pairing will see defending champions Kabras Sugar who beat Impala Saracens 21-8 battle it out with Homeboyz when the last four matches take center stage next weekend.

Mwamba started well to take a 13-10 lead at the half hour mark but they could not hold on as Quins went to the breather leading 22-13.

-developing story-