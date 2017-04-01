Mata joins the United walking wounded list

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Apr 1 – Manchester United’s injury list is growing larger and larger, with the news that Juan Mata has undergone groin surgery.

A club statement said: “Juan has had surgery for a groin injury. Further updates on his recovery will follow in due course.”

United did not put a time line on his return, but having surgery suggests he will struggle to play again this season.

The Spaniard is United’s second leading scorer behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic this season with 10 goals.

Mata’s injury comes as a big blow to the Red Devils, who already find themselves without a number of key players ahead of Saturday’s match against West Brom at Old Trafford.

Defenders Phil Jones and Chris Smalling have both suffered what Mourinho called “long-term injuries” during the international break with England.

Jones suffered a toe injury in a training ground incident with team-mate Smalling, who has since been spotted with his right leg in a brace.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba also remains on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, while Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera are still serving serving domestic suspensions.

“You know what happened in the English national team with Smalling and Jones, we know that we have also Paul Pogba injured,” Mourinho said on Friday, before news of Mata’s surgery broke.

“I think clearly the two English boys are long-term injuries and Pogba I have no idea.

“But I repeat they’re not important, the important ones are the players that are ready to play, I trust and are going to fight for us.

“We cannot be here crying or thinking about the players who are not available to play. You know Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) and (Ander) Herrera are suspended.”

Share