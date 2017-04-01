Managing United will get easier, says Mourinho

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Apr 1- Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is confident his job will get easier the longer he stays in charge of the Old Trafford club.

Despite spending record amounts in the transfer window leading up to the current Premier League season, the Red Devils have flattered to deceive for most of the season.

Mourinho’s side have failed to challenge Chelsea for the title, and while they did win the EFL Cup and are in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, they are in fifth place on the Premier League table.

Mourinho, though, isn’t concerned. In fact, the former Real Madrid boss insists that his job always became easier after the first season in charge of a new club.

Mourinho led Madrid to the La Liga title in his second season at the Bernebeu, and managed the feat again during his second stint at Chelsea.

“In the second season I know what is wrong,” Mourinho told the press ahead of Saturday’s match against West Brom.

“[I know] why a player is playing, why a player is not playing, now I am inside for 10 months and it’s a long time.

“The second season is where the managerial point of view is easier than the first.”