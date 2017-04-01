Kenya’s Jepkosgei obliterates women’s half-marathon record

Shares

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Apr 1 – Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei broke the world record for the women’s half marathon on Saturday in Prague, becoming the first female to beat the 1hr 5min mark.

The 23-year-old’s scorching time of 1hr 4min 52sec smashed the previous record set by compatriot Peres Jepchirchir in Dubai in February by 14 seconds.

On a sunny day in the Czech capital, Jepkosgei beat compatriots Violah Jepchumba by 30 seconds and Fancy Chemutai by more than two minutes.

Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola dominated the men’s race in 59min 37sec, seeing off Kenya’s Josphat Kimutai Tanui and Geoffrey Yegon by over a minute.

Jepkosgei said before the Prague Half Marathon that her plan was to break the half marathon world record, and she did exactly that. She broke the 10K (30:05), 15K (45:38), and 20K (61:25) world records en route to her stunning 64:52 finish, making her the first woman ever to break 65 minutes for the half marathon.

Jepkosgei ran 66:08 in the race in which the old world record of 65:06 was run in February.

The various time and record bonuses for Jepkosgei pushed her winnings over Sh 10.9 million (100,000 Euros). Violah Jepchumba finished second in 65:22, PRing by 29 seconds but moving back a spot to No. 5 on the world all-time list.

“I didn’t know I would break the world record today,” said Jepkosgei, who had a previous half-marathon best of 66:08 from this year’s Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon.

“I only wanted to improve my time. This was a surprise for me. I am very happy!”