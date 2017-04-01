Jesus will be back soon- Guardiola

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, April 1 – Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is hopeful that January signing Gabriel Jesus will recover from his foot injury before the end of the Premier League season.

After making the £27 million move from Palmeiras midway through the 2016-17 campaign, the Brazilian forward immediately made an impact for the Citizens, scoring three times in his first four appearances in the Premier League.

However, the 19-year-old suffered a broken metatarsal against Bournemouth on 13 February, an injury that was expected to rule him out until the start of next season.

Speaking to the media before City’s match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, Guardiola gave a positive update on Jesus’ recovery.

“Apart from Gundogan and Jesus everyone is okay. He was in New York. It was freezing. He told me that,” Guardiola said.

“The crutches are gone. He has started to walk and hopefully he can come back to the pitches and start to run.

“Hopefully he can help us in the last games of the season and come back for us in the pre-season.”

City find themselves in third place on the Premier League table, well off the pace of leaders Chelsea, although a win this weekend would extend their gap to sixth-placed Arsenal to 12 points.