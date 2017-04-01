Conte responds to Wenger’s London jibe

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte (right) and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 1- Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has responded to comments from Arsene Wenger, saying he has the same respect for every team his side plays against.

With a potential transfer away from the Emirates Stadium on the cards, Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez admitted that he would like to remain in London but wants to play for a team that is challenging for trophies.

Arsenal boss Wenger was quick to respond, saying that Sanchez should stay put because there “is only one team in London”, hinting that the Blues was of a lower standing than the Gunners.

During Friday’s pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea’s London derby against Crystal Palace, Conte also had his say on the matter.

“I didn’t know [that there is one team in London],” Conte told the press.

“In London, there are many teams.

“For example, [on Saturday] there is a derby against Crystal Palace. I like to listen to the other coaches, but I prefer to have a great respect for all the clubs.”

