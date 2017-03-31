Quins face Mwamba in Kenya Cup playoff

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – Kenya Harlequin face a plucky Mwamba RFC in a Kenya Cup playoff this weekend.

Quins who finished third after the conclusion of the league phase are up against Mwamba at the RFUEA Ground. The stakes are high with the winner booking a semifinal berth weekend away to KCB.

The Ngong Road side did enough to secure their playoff qualification with several matches to spare, but Mwamba needed a late Greg Odhiambo try to lose by seven point margin last weekend against KCB with the bonus point seeing them end the regular season on 47 points, claiming the sixth and final slot.

Both sides come into this fixture with plenty of motivation with Quins looking to avenge that 7-15 loss away to Mwamba last month. It goes without saying Mwamba will be out to repeat the Railway Club heroics and this of course sets the stage for a potentially entertaining fixture.

Resolution Impala Saracens and defending champions Kabras Sugar meet up at the Impala Club in the other Kenya Cup Top Six Playoff.

The last time the two sides met at this venue was on May 7 where Kabras registered a 22-7 result to claim their maiden Kenya Cup title.

Just as it was last season, the Sarries finished ahead of the Kakamega based outfit at the close of league play but it is important to note the champions were 29-26 winners when they hosted the Sarries in Kakamega March 18.

This sets the stage for an intriguing clash with the winner of this fixture advancing to an away semifinal against Homeboyz.

-By Kenya Rugby Union-