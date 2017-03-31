Billy, Ayodi and Mugaisi out of Hong Kong 7s

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31- Kenya Sevens influential players Billy Odhiambo, Oscar Ayodi and Leonard Mugaisi have been ruled out of the seventh round of the HSBC Sevens World Series in Hong Kong.

Head coach Innocent Simiyu named a 12-man squad on Friday that include Impala Saracens back Derrick Mayar who will be making his debut in the tournament to be held on the weekend of April 7.

Odhiambo is out with a knock picked in Las Vegas tournament, Ayodi is yet to recuperate from a recurring knee injury while Mugaisi was dropped on tactical basis.

Making a comeback are Brian Tanga for the first time since Sydney leg and newly signed Nondescript winger Dennis Ombachi who will be featuring in the national team for the first time this season.

Mayar had a fantastic performance with Impala during the Kenya Rugby Union National Sevens Circuit which saw the Impala win Kabeberi 7s as well as reach Prinsloo 7s final.

After the Hong Kong leg, the team will head to Singapore for the eighth round at Singapore 7s where they will be seeking to defend their Main Cup title that they won last year for the first time ever.

Kenya Sevens squad

Willy Ambaka, Sammy Oliech, Eden Agero, Augustine Lugonzo, Bush Mwale, Frankline Wanyama, Dennis Ombachi, Andrew Amonde, Derrick Mayar, Brian Tanga, Nelson Oyoo Collins Injera, Dan Sikuta.