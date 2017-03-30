Makau to return to Berlin after Boston

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – Former world record holder Patrick Makau will return to Berlin Marathon for the first time in six years as he aims to recapture the title he won in 2011 when this year’s race will be held September 24.

But first on his tray is the Boston Marathon that takes place on 17th of next month in United State of America where he will be looking to finish on the podium after dropping out of the race in 2015.

Makau was speaking on Thursday during the launch of the Mully Half Marathon that will run May14 in a race that aims to raise awareness and raise funds that will go towards the support of child mothers, street children, sexually abused girls and orphans.

“I am doing great but I had injury. I am okay now and I am planning to compete at Boston Marathon in April then in August, my aim to return to Berlin and try to break the record. Even if its not going to be under two munities, I have a feeling the record will be broken,” Makau asserted.

Makau last had a competitive race December 2016 at the Fukuoka Marathon, finishing second in 2:08:57 after recovering from injury and the 32-year-old declared himself fit to return back to glory days.

Meanwhile, one of the athlete who was part of the first ever refugee team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, 800m Yiech Pur Biel says it was an honour competing against heavy weights like world record holder and two-time Olympic champion David Rudisha.

“It was a great honour racing against one of my idol in 800m David Rudisha and I am so grateful. I will be going for him (Rudisha) for advice as I prepare to compete in the World Relays in Bahamas and World Championships in London,” the South Sudanese told Capital Sport.

“To compete with the best in the world you need to train hard. I will do anything that can make me a champion.”

Bielb appreciated Tegla Loroupe who is the race ambassador, saying that the former world record holder and three-time World Half Marathon champion has changed their lives.

“Tegla is very hard working, after retiring from running she made a decision to change our lives because competing in Olympics was her decision. We appreciate her and we see her as God chosen to help other people, she changed our lives as a refugee but now I can call myself as an ambassador and I am looking forward to becoming a role model to other athletes.

At the Rio Olympics, Biel finished last in the heats for the men’s 800m, in a time of one minute 54.67 seconds and failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

“Sport gave me a sense of belonging. Even if I don’t get gold or silver, I will show the world that, as a refugee, you can do something.”