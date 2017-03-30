Barca won’t sell Neymar, says Mourinho

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 30 – Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says signing Barcelona star Neymar would be “impossible”.

His comments come after several reports speculated that United were lining up a £173 million move for the Brazil striker in the summer.

The Sun also reported that United officials had met with Neymar’s agent and were ready to offer the fleet-footed star £416,000 per week to move to England.

Speculation began after the 25-year old superstar told the Sun last week that the Premier League “amazes me”, and that someday he would like to play in England.

He also went on to speak of his admiration for Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.

Mourinho, however, rubbished the reports, saying that there was no way Barcelona would sell him, even though he does have a buyout clause in his contract.

“It’s speculation. I always try to be objective and pragmatic with clubs and to ask them what they can give me. To ask for Neymar is absurd,” Mourinho said.

“A club like Barcelona can not and will not lose Neymar. Although Messi is still a young player with years ahead of him, he’s already touching the 30s, and Neymar will be the great player of Barcelona post-Messi. So much that I think it [trying to sign Neymar] is like trying to break a safe, impossible,” he added.

Neymar has been in sparkling form for Barca this season, scoring 14 goals and earning 23 assists in 35 matches.