Yego, Walcott added to Turku’s javelin field

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – World champion Julius Yego will join Olympic champion Thomas Rohler on the javelin runway at the IAAF World Challenge meeting in Turku June 13 June, Organisers of the Paavo Nurmi Games announced on Wednesday.

Yego the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist, will battle it out with 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott and 2007 world champion Tero Pitkamaki , Rohler and his German compatriot Johannes Vetter in the Finnish city.

All five men have PBs beyond 89 metres.

Rohler won in Turku last year, throwing a world-leading 91.28m to add more than two metres to the meeting record Pitkamaki set in 2015.

The addition of Yego, Walcott and Vetter means the top four finishers from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games will be reunited in Turku.