Miheso complains to Fifa over gun-threat allegation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – Kenya international Clifton Miheso has filed a complaint to Fifa over his claim he was forced at gunpoint to end his contract with Golden Arrows.

Miheso alleges the incident took place January 14 at the South African club’s offices in Durban.

The 24-year-old is seeking a transfer ban or other sanction to be placed on Golden Arrows and also wants Sh2.3 million ($22,000) he claims he is owed in wages.

Golden Arrows denied the allegations and have since declined to comment.

The winger’s legal representative says the club has failed to provide any satisfactory information about the incident.

Miheso has won 14 caps for Kenya and scored five goals.

The former AFC Leopards and Thika United player said the incidence has affected his life away from football.

“Yeah it really affected me. I only see this things in a movie and now it was happening to me in a foreign land where I don’t know anyone so it was really shocking and traumatizing even my family back at home were worried, that day I reported the case at the police station because I was scare for my life,” Miheso told BBC World Football.

-By BBC-